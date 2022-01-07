Sunny Leone has been under the ire of netizens for allegedly "ignoring" daughter Nisha. A video that was floating on social media showed Sunny holding the hands of her sons while exiting an outlet. On the other hand, Nisha was seen walking on her own. Many trolled Sunny Leone for adopting Nisha just to get "publicity" and "sympathy".

Daniel reacts to the accusations

While Sunny Leone's two sons – Noah and Usher are born through surrogacy, daughter Nisha is adopted. Now, Daniel Weber has reacted to it. He revealed to a website that while Nisha knows how to walk their sons behave like wild animals in the park. And that is why, Sunny is seen holding their hands. He further adds that Nisha is the princess of their house.

"Oh my god, this is absurd, I don't even want to talk about it. I really don't care about what people think. My sons are three years old and they run around as wild animals do in the park, while my daughter is six and she knows how to walk. She is the princess of my house. It's absurd that people have such thinking," he told the website.

Sunny Leone on her IVF process

Sunny recently opened up about the process of surrogacy and how it took a toll on her. She told Bollywood Bubble, "We were going through the process of surrogacy, which takes a long time. It took about a year-and-a-half from start to finish and during that time, before we decided 'hey, why don't we just adopt?', surrogacy wasn't going as planned. We had six eggs – four girls and two boys. In America, you know the gender and you can do genetic testing and all that kind of stuff. That's in the US, not here. So we did IVF (in vitro fertilisation) and the girls didn't turn into a baby, so that was really heartbreaking. You feel like a failure, you feel so low and so upset about it."