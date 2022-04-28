AR Rahman has reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, this year. At the 94th Oscar awards, Smith went up to the stage and punched Chris Rock after a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. After investigation and taking into purview, Smith's action, he was banned from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years.

Rahman was also present at the Oscar ceremony. Now, when he joined Kapil Sharma on his show, the ace music composer was shown an old picture of his with Will Smith. Reacting to it, he said, "He is a sweetheart. He is a nice person. Sometimes such things happen."

Will Smith's apology

Later, Smith had issued an apology to the Academy and Chris Rock. "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," his statement read.

Chris Rock's reaction

"I don't have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I'm still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I'll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny," Rock had later said at another stand up show where he received a three-minute standing ovation by the public.