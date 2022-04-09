Following an investigation into the Will Smith Oscar Slapgate, the Academy has banned the actor for 10 years. However, the board did not revoke the Best Actor Award Smith won for King Richard. Smith cannot participate in any events held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the next decade.

"The Board has decided, for 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson wrote. The committee members of the Academy met on Friday to discuss the issue. Hollywood's top brasses Steven Spielberg and Whoopi Goldberg were also present. Smith is the fifth black actor to win the world's highest individual award for an actor.

A Timeline of the Fiasco:

Last month, Will Smith stormed the Oscar stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock for joking about his wife's bald hair.

Jada Smith has been suffering from alopecia, a hair loss condition, for years and has always been vocal about it.

Later the night, he won the Best Actor award with a standing ovation for his stellar performance in King Richard.

Hollywood celebrities and others across the globe condemned the issue.

The Academy started an investigation into the issue. It also revealed that Smith was asked to leave the ceremony after the fiasco but he denied it.

Smith resigned from the Academy committee and issued a public apology to Chris Rock. In a statement, he said, "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable." He further added, "The list of those I have hurt is long and including Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance and global audiences at home."

So far only five persons have been banned by the Academy. The exclusive Oscar exile clubs include Carmine Caridi, Harvey Weinstein, Billy Cosby, Roman Polanski, and Adam Kimmel.