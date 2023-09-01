Alia Bhatt is ruling the internet has grabbed the spotlight once again. This time for gracing the cover of Vogue Thailand. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is seen on the latest issue of the magazine's cover page and netizens have lashed out at the magazine for over-editing Alia's picture. Many have opined that they have now made her look like Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

While Alia Bhatt looks breathtakingly beautiful in the Thailand edition of the magazine's cover page, this is what some of the Reddit users had to say. "That's a LOT of editing," commented a social media user. "I thought it was Parineeti and almost ignored it until I read the title," wrote one user. "She's unrecognizable. It might not be surgery, but rather the result of Photoshop, makeup, or just her expression," another user wrote. "How did her team green lit this," asked another social media user.

"Looks good but that's not how she looks at all," read a comment. "I thought that was Shraddha Kapoor," another one of the comments read. "Am I the only one who didn't recognise her?" asked one more user. Alia has been in the spotlight for the last few months for her statements on husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia - Ranbir's lipstick controversy

"After applying the lipstick, I rub it off because, one thing, my husband, when he wasn't my husband, when he was my boyfriend as well, and we used to go out, he used to be like, 'Wipe that off',because he loves the natural colour of my lips," Alia had told Vogue during a makeup session. The statement had received massive backlash and many had tagged Ranbir as a misogynist and controlling husband.