Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer has shattered all expectations and looks like the biggest entertainer of the year. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Priya Mani, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra; the film is as big as it can get. Helmed by Atlee, the trailer of Jawan has left social media stunned and beyond impressed.

SRK's trailer

In one particular scene in the Jawan trailer, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen jokingly saying on his walkie talkie that he wants Alia Bhatt. The dialogue is surely going to grab some thunderous cheering and claps inside the cinema hall. Amid the mention of Alia Bhatt in the larger-than-life trailer, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has also responded to the trailer.

Alia Bhatt's reaction

Alia shared the trailer on her Instagram story and wrote, "Aur purii duniya ko chaiye sirf SRK (And the whole world wants only SRK). @iamsrk what a fabulous fabulous trailer. 7th September is toooooo far away." For those who are yet to watch the trailer, SRK, who seems to have hijacked a train is heard saying, "Chahiye to Alia Bhatt" while negotiating.

Vijay Sethupathi on working with SRK

Sharing the trailer of Jawan on social media, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!!" Vijay Sethupathi had revealed that he was excited and nervous both to work with Shah Rukh.

"I met SRK again at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding and I told him 'I want to be a bad guy for you, sir.' He said, 'We were really hoping to cast you.' From that conversation, we met and Jawan happened," Vijay Sethupathi told Indian Express in an interview.