Jawan's audio launch in Chennai was nothing short of a visual extravaganza. The city came to a freezing halt following the SRK fever. From dancing with his Chennai Express co-star Priyamani to grooving with music director Anirudh to Kamal Haasan's special video message to thanking Vijay, the Jawan audio launch swept the hearts of Chennaiites.

However, it looks like SRK is not stopping here, post Chennai, King Khan will be heading to Dubai for another grand event at the Burj Khalifa. Announcing the event earlier this week, SRK wrote on Instagram, "Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate Jawan with me (Of course I will celebrate Jawan with you all. I am coming to Burj Khalifa on August 31)."

The actor also requested his fans to be dressed in the colour of love (red) at the event. "And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jaa and let's wear red...what say? Ready?" he wrote.

Meanwhile, Jawan trailer is already creating a buzz on social media platforms. SRK is fresh from the success of Pathaan, which grossed over 1000 Cr at the box office and the actor is looking forward to creating history again. The film's plot revolves around an ex-army officer who sets out a personal vendetta against the government with an army of women. He is up against a monstrous outlaw who caused suffering in the lives of many. Will the Jawan succeed in his mission form the plot? Directed by Atlee, Jawan is all set to hit the screens on September 7 in multiple languages.