From rag to riches has a new definition: Shah Rukh Khan! Hailing from a humble background in Delhi to India's most loved star, SRK's journey is a movie on its own. For an entire generation, Shah Rukh is a part of their daily life—like our dal chawal or idly dosa.

One key trait that has made SRK stand out from his counterparts is his willingness to meet fans anytime. In three decades of his acting career, SRK has not only gained a huge fanbase but also managed to accumulate an amassing net worth.

According to the report shared by World of Statistics, SRK has a whopping net worth of $770 million (approx Rs 6,295.01 crore) and is the fourth richest actor in the world just behind Dwayne Johnson, Tyler Perry and Jerry Seinfeld.

The 57-year-old actor has cleverly diversified his portfolio with a state-of-the-art production house, an IPL team, a range of brand endorsements and more. He also owns a slew of luxurious properties in exotic locations like New York, London, Dubai, Los Angeles, Mumbai, and Alibaug.

The DDLJ star bankrolls his film and is said to take home anywhere between Rs 100 to 200 crore for a movie. He charges around Rs 5 to 10 crore for brand endorsements, Rs 1 crore for a social media post and another Rs. 2.5 crore per episode for a television show. He also owns a fleet of luxurious car brands from Rolls Royce to Bentley and more.

He is richer than football icon Lionel Messi and Hollywood Moghul Tom Cruise.