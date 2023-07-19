Prabhas' Salaar is undoubtedly the next big pan-India release. Post the KGF-mania, director Prashanth is back with yet another gangster saga. The two-part action thriller also stars Prithviraj and Shruti Haasan in key roles and there is a buzz that Prabhas will make a dual appearance in two different eras. Touted to be a gangster saga, the film is expected to have high-octane, slow-mo action sequences.

Moreover, it looks like the debacle of Adipurush has zero effect on Salaar. A report on Track Tollywood states that the film might break the pre-theatrical business record of RRR. The Rajamouli-directorial earned a massive 500 Cr thoughts theatrical rights globally.

The business in Telugu states is said to be around 200 cr while the overseas rights are fixed at 80 Cr. And producers of Hombale Films are expecting 500Cr business from the pre-release rights for the first part. In addition, the streaming rights will be the icing on the cake.

Rumours suggest that the deal is valued at 200 Cr. According to sources, the makers are aiming for 1000 Cr business from the pre-release rights for both parts. According to its official synopsis, the plot revolves around a gang leader, who takes on another criminal gang to keep a promise made to his dying friend.

The other big question is are Salaar and KGF related? While there is no official information on this, fans have spotted many similarities between the two films. Fans also predict a possible KGF Universe in which Rocky Bhai and Salaar will join hands to take on the villains. And some even predict that the Universe will also have Prashanth's debut film Ugramm's hero Srimurali joining the team.

Salaar is all set for a grand release on September 28.