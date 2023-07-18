December is getting exciting for Bollywood fans. An array of films are slated for the year-end release. It begins with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, Fukrey 3, the untitled Shahid Kapoor-Kirti Sanon Project, Siddharth Malhotra's Yodha, Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Let's take a look:

Animal - December 1, 2023

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri

Director: Sandeep Reddy

Plot: Fresh from the success of Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, director Sandeep Reddy has been tight-lipped about his next project Animal. The film was supposed to release in August but was postponed later. The film's plot revolves around the relationship between a father and son. According to reports, the film will be a full-on family entertainer with action, romance, revenge, drama, thrill and music.

Sam Bahadur - December 1, 2023

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Sanya Malhotra, Edward Sonnenblick and Zeeshan Ayyub

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Plot: The film is a biopic on India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. His active military career spanned four decades and five wars, beginning with service in the British Indian Army in World War II.

Fukrey 3 - December 1, 2023

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Mrigdeep Singh Lamba

Plot: The film chronicles the story of four friends, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Laali (Manjot Singh) and Zafar (Ali Fazal), who come together to make easy money.

Untitled Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Project - December 7

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kabadia

Director: Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah

Plot: In a futuristic world, a confused young man falls in love with the girl of his dream only to find out their love is impossible. Competing against time and dangerous situations, he embarks on a journey to win her.

Yodha - December 15

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna

Director: Pushkar Ojha, Sagar Ambre

Plot: During an aeroplane hijack, a soldier helps passengers to fight against terrorists but an engine failure makes it impossible to survive.

Merry Christmas - December 15

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Plot: It's Christmas Eve and a series of uneventful things turns the life of two people upside down.

Dunki - December 22, 2023

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Plot: Touted to be an immigration drama, Dunki is based on the famous 'donkey fight' method of border immigration; an illegal way of entering a foreign country with multiple stoppers in different countries. It is also believed that thousands of Indian youngsters follow this method every year after their application is rejected. The story reportedly revolves around a Punjabi guy's adventurous journey to immigrate to Canada.

Let us know which is your favourite pick from the December releases.