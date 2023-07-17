Fake! Shah Rukh Khan didnt injure his nose in US; looks fit as fiddle at Mumbai airport Close
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is getting bigger and better every day. The team released a high-intensity Jawan Prevue that has taken the entire nation by storm. From his bald look to his high-octane action sequence to weaving magic on screen, the film has already raised the expectation bar higher. The pre-release video also gave us a glimpse of Nayantara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance) and Sanaya Malhotra.

Nayantara in Jawan
The team has today released Nayantara's cop look from the film. The caption reads, "She is the thunder that comes before the storm!" A few days ago, Nayantara's husband Vignesh Shivan dropped a significant hint about the possible romantic scenes between Nayan and SRK. Vignesh Shivan heaped praises on his wife for her dream debut in Bollywood. Sharing the screenshot, SRK wrote, "@VigneshShivN thank you for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome...but oh who am I telling this...you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learned some major kicks & punches!!"

Meanwhile, we hear that music director Anirudh has reportedly charged a whopping Rs 10 Cr for the film. So far, the highest remuneration for a music director is AR Rahman who charges Rs 8 Cr for a film.

So what's Jawan all about? An ex-army officer sets out a personal vendetta against the government with an army of women. He is up against a monstrous outlaw who caused sufferings in the lives of many. Will the Jawan succeed in his mission forms the plot.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is all set to hit the screens on September 7 in multiple languages.