Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is getting bigger and better every day. The team released a high-intensity Jawan Prevue that has taken the entire nation by storm. From his bald look to his high-octane action sequence to weaving magic on screen, the film has already raised the expectation bar higher. The pre-release video also gave us a glimpse of Nayantara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance) and Sanaya Malhotra.

The team has today released Nayantara's cop look from the film. The caption reads, "She is the thunder that comes before the storm!" A few days ago, Nayantara's husband Vignesh Shivan dropped a significant hint about the possible romantic scenes between Nayan and SRK. Vignesh Shivan heaped praises on his wife for her dream debut in Bollywood. Sharing the screenshot, SRK wrote, "@VigneshShivN thank you for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome...but oh who am I telling this...you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learned some major kicks & punches!!"

#Jawan releases in cinemas 7th September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. A YRF release in international markets!#YRFInternational | @RedChilliesEnt pic.twitter.com/V4tyfRelTU — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 17, 2023

Meanwhile, we hear that music director Anirudh has reportedly charged a whopping Rs 10 Cr for the film. So far, the highest remuneration for a music director is AR Rahman who charges Rs 8 Cr for a film.

Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH?

#JawanPrevue Out Now!

#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. https://t.co/6uL1EsSpBw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 10, 2023

So what's Jawan all about? An ex-army officer sets out a personal vendetta against the government with an army of women. He is up against a monstrous outlaw who caused sufferings in the lives of many. Will the Jawan succeed in his mission forms the plot.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is all set to hit the screens on September 7 in multiple languages.