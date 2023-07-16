Shah Rukh Khan's high-intensity Jawan Prevue has taken the entire nation by storm. From his bald look to his high-octane action sequence to weaving magic on screen, the video has clocked in 1.8 million views in the first 24 hours. The pre-release video also gave us a glimpse of Nayantara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Sanaya Malhotra. Directed by Atlee, Jawan is all set to hit the screens on September 7 in multiple languages.

In the latest media interaction, Sethupathi revealed that he did Jawan for SRK. "I did Jawan for Shah Rukh sir. I would have still worked with him even if I didn't get a single penny." In an earlier media interaction, the Vikram star narrated his first-day experience on the sets of the action thriller. "I was nervous on the first day of the shoot but SRK took care of me like a kid though we didn't shoot any scenes together. I loved working with him," he said.

According to trade pundits, Jawan has already garnered a whopping Rs 250 crore from its rights. T-series has grabbed the selling and music rights of the film. There is speculation that the team is in talks with Netflix for digital rights. As per trade buzz, producers are quoting 250 Cr for the streaming rights.