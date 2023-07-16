Kajol and controversies are nothing new to Bollywood. Known for her outspoken and bold attitude, the actress has been caught amid controversies many a time. The DDLJ actress is currently busy promoting her web series The Trial, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The actress has been receiving accolades for her performance ever since the release of the series.

However, what caught the attention of many is a recent interview clip with a leading online daily. In a rapid-fire round, when the actress was quipped about the one question she would ask her buddy Shah Rukh Khan, She jokingly said, "How much did Pathaan really make?" The funny reply has opened a war on social media with some supporting the actress for her timely reply and others criticising it. Take a look at the video here:

#Kajol tried pull hilarious statement but people misunderstood her trying to spread farzi negativity against King Khan #SRK #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/EEkIOP106B — Harminder ??? (@Harmindarboxoff) July 16, 2023

For the unreserved, SRK's Pathaan has smashed records at the box office with a record lifetime collection of Rs 1055 Cr worldwide. According to its producers Yash Raj Films, the film's opening day collections worldwide stand at Rs 106 crore, the highest for any Hind cinema. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is set for a Chinese release in September.

Everyone knows the collection is fake — Phani Indukuri (@pindukuri) July 16, 2023

These numbers were considered unthinkable before. Hence, the crying murmurs. #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/eDM7iY3gUn — Hipster (@Hipsterrrific) July 16, 2023

Interestingly, inflating box office figures has often been the point of discussion in Bollywood. Karan Johar's Brahmastra also faced serious allegations for inflating the box office numbers.