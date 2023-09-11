AR Rahman's concert in Chennai last night has been trending on social media. And for all the wrong reasons. AR Rahman's Marakkuma Nenjam concert has received flak and landed in some major controversy owing to the mismanagement. Netizens who went to watch the show last night have shared some disturbing visuals and pictures from the event. The organisers have been accused of mismanagement and fraud.

Overcrowding and mismanagement

Netizens have alleged that there were not even 5000 seats for over 50,000 audience. There was also the overselling of tickets to compensate for AR Rahman's last cancelled event. Some have accused Rahman and the event company of fraud as tickets sold for premium amount to audience were either not allowed inside the premises or no separate arrangement was made for them. There was also stampede like situation and people were seen getting rattled, panicked.

Horrible experience at @arrahman concert. Horrible Sound Systems, zero crowd control and they have sold much more tickets than capacity. All late comers were standing in front of those who were sitting and on the pathway #ARRahman #arrahmanconcert your are the worst @actcevents pic.twitter.com/xBn0KyGqNO — Vishnu Manoharan (@Mvishnu699) September 10, 2023

AR Rahman's concert tonight was the most traumatic event I've ever been to.THOUSANDS of people WITH tickets were being sent out, not allowed to enter because thousands of TICKETS WERE OVERSOLD. There was nobody to direct anyone,the ticket booth was abandoned. pic.twitter.com/dgZ9mmiCbt — Kamya Menon (@water_menon) September 10, 2023

Stampede like situation

Netizens on social media have accused the event of not having any proper or approachable water stalls. They have also said that there were no volunteers in sight to help in management or segregation, entry or exit. Some who bought the tickets have alleged that they were not even allowed inside the premises owing to overcrowding. Many also tweeted how there was no parking arrangements and the audio system was not upto the mark at all.

This is how the so-called volunteers behaved in the Gold class area. @actcevents is this how you treat the "Guests"? @arrahman how could you act like nothing happened on stage? There were shouts about "Volume" & "ACTC DOWN" throughout #MarakkumaNenjam #ARRahman #arrahmanconcert pic.twitter.com/VvjfN2GDyn — Guru (@gururag96) September 10, 2023

HORROR Story of a family who paid 30K RS for #ARRahmanConcert :



“If I had stood for 2 more min, they would have squeezed & killed my child, we would have died, Are they even human beings” - Affected Family#ARRahman #marakumanenjam #Arr pic.twitter.com/nAaqREoFtx — Aryabhata | ஆர்யபட்டா ?️ (@Aryabhata99) September 10, 2023

Rahman offers apology

The Oscar winner took to social media and asked those who bought tickets and weren't allowed inside the venue to reach out to his team with their grievances. "Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren't able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap," Rahman wrote on Twitter.

However, many were not satisfied with AR Rahman's apology and sought and apology. And soon, the maestro took to Instagram and offered to be the "sacrifical GOAT". "Some people call me G.O.A.T let me be the sacrificial goat this time for all of us to wake up ..let chennai's ive art flourish with a world class infrastructure, increase in tourism, efficient crowd management, traffic management ,refining audiences to follow rules ..creating a safe and surreal experience for children and women ..Triggering a cultural renaissance at Chennai celebrating our deserving, illuminated local and international talent," reads his post.