The Mozart of music, AR Rahman, turned 54 on January 6, 2021. The legendary composer and breathtaking singer is known for showcasing Indian music on a world platform. Despite all his struggles, Rahman remained optimistic.

Today, he is one of the most respected and loved composers all across the globe. It is said that whatever Rahman touches turns to gold and it has not proved out to be wrong even once.

Very few know that AR Rahman was born as Dileep Kumar to music composer father RK Shekhar. He, along with his mother and other members of the family converted to Islam post his father's death. It was Rahman's mother, Kareema Begum, who had insisted on converting to Islam.

It was during Rahman's father's deteriorating health that Kareema Begum had knocked the doors of all the temples, churches and mosques. And it was during one of those tough days that she met a Sufi preacher. The preacher had a lasting impact on her and her family. The family converted to Islam before the release of Roja.

"It's not about converting to Islam, it's about finding the spot and seeing whether it presses the button in you. The spiritual teachers, the Sufi teachers, taught me and my mom things that are very, very special. There are special things in every faith, and this is the one we chose. And we stand by it. Prayer has been extremely beneficial. It has saved me from many falls. In between prayers, I think, 'Oh, I have to pray, so I can't do this mischief'. People from other faiths do the same thing and are peaceful too. For me, this works!,"

Rahman had told Brunch in an interview.

Rahman's daughter had faced flak when she appeared on a platform wearing a burqa. Talking about it, Rahman had said that he would also love to wear a burqa if allowed as it would give him freedom.