Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar lambasted the opposition MPs for staging a walkout while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, while terming the incident as a 'dangerous precedent'.

Prior to leaving the House, the opposition MPs resorted to loud sloganeering and raised chants like 'LoP ko bolne do' (Let LoP speak). Jagdeep Dhankhar didn't allow the Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, to intervene while PM Modi spoke. This led to shriller protests from the opposition benches and then a walkout.

As the opposition MPs left the Upper House proceedings in the middle, the RS chairman accused them of having 'disrespected' the House and 'challenging and outraging the spirit' of the Constitution.

Condemning the opposition's walkout, Dhankhar said, "They showed their back to the Constitution of India, they didn't insult me or you, they insulted the oath of the Constitution that they took. There can be no bigger insult to the Constitution of India than this."

"They have challenged the Constitution. They have outraged the spirit of the Constitution; they have disregarded the oath they have undertaken. The Constitution is not something to hold in your hands, it is the book to way of life. I hope that they will self-introspect and walk the path of duty," he stated further chastising them for the 'reckless' conduct.

RS chairman said that the LoP was given adequate time to speak without any interruption but the attempt to disrupt House proceedings by chanting slogans was uncalled for and an 'irresponsible' conduct.

Meanwhile, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, said that they were 'forced' to take this step as the Prime Minister was speaking lies and their protests went unheard by the Chairman.

"We walked out because PM Modi said some wrong things while speaking on the Motion of Thanks to President's address. It is his habit to lie and say things that are beyond truth," Kharge said.

(With inputs from IANS)