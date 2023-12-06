Prez, PM Modi, Kharge Pay Tributes To Ambedkar On His Death Anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

PM Modi took to X and in a post said, "Baba Saheb, along with being the architect of the Indian Constitution, was an immortal champion of social harmony, who dedicated his life for the welfare of the exploited and the deprived. My respectful obeisances to him today on his Mahaparinirvana day."

Kharge also took to X and said, "We are Indians, firstly and lastly -- Babasaheb Dr. B R Ambedkar. Babasaheb was a lifelong champion of the democratic principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice."

"On his Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we pay our deepest respects to his ideas of social transformation and social justice. We must collectively resolve to preserve and protect his finest contribution to the nation - the Constitution of India," Kharge added.

President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar, PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several others also paid floral tributes to Ambedkar in Parliament premises on his death anniversary.

Ambedkar played a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution as the chairman of the drafting committee and also served as the Law and Justice Minister in Jawaharlal Nehru's initial cabinet.

Ambedkar, hailing from a Dalit background, ascended to a prominent position in Indian politics. He championed for the rights of the underprivileged. Since his passing in 1956, appreciation for his ideas has expanded.

(With inputs from IANS)