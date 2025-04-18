Soha Ali Khan is receiving applause for her performance in her comeback film – Chhorii 2. Even though the film didn't do well at the box office, Soha's performance caught everyone's attention. As Soha is busy promoting her film on different platforms, she was recently asked about the trolling she gets over her inter-faith marriage with Kunal Kemmu.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu worked together for the first time in the film 'Dhoondte Reh Jaoge' and began dating soon after that. The two got married in 2015 and have an adorable daughter. While religion might not be a topic of discussion between the two of them, the couple often gets trolled over it on social media.

Soha Ali Khan has said that she has now developed a thick skin to all the backlash and trolling. The Pataudi blood revealed that if she posts a picture from Diwali, people ask what kind of a Muslim she is. If she posts a picture on Holi, she gets trolled over not keeping roza.

On trolling over inter-religion marriage

"I have gotten a bit thick-skinned; it doesn't bother me. But one thing that amuses me is how, when I post something, people start commenting on my religion. Because I have married into a Hindu family, my mother has a Hindu surname and she married a Muslim man. Usually, if we post something on Diwali, they ask how many rozas I have kept. If we post on Holi, there are comments asking what kind of Muslim I am. It doesn't bother me, but it is something that I do notice," she said in an interview with Screen.

Expectation of a son

Soha further explained how even in educated societies, the birth of a male child is seen as an achievement. "Even today, in affluent, well-educated families, there is still an expectation that if you don't have a son, you are somehow incomplete. I have a daughter, I'm very happy, and most people around me are very happy. But there is still a sense, somewhere, that I have disappointed somebody," she added.