Within days of its release under Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex, comedy caper Lootcase has emerged as a massive hit on the platform. Starring Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and others, the movie witnessed a big opening weekend and has now become the biggest comedy movie on the streaming platform.

Released on 31st July 2020, Lootcase has received immense adulation from the fraternity, audiences and social media communities and lauded for its powerhouse talent with impeccable comic timing.

Kunal Kemmu, who portrays the role of an aam aadmi Nandan Kumar, expressed his gratitude to audience for showering with immense love. "I've always believed that hard work pays off; and for Lootcase it surely did! To receive this kind of love and feedback from my peers and seniors from the industry and love from fans – it's extremely overwhelming. A movie like Lootcase perfectly captures the essence of aam aadmi or common man in our country and what happens when their wildest dream of finding unclaimed cash comes true! This movie has the perfect blend of chaos, confusion and comedy and that's what I think has put a smile on everyone's faces," he told the media.

Rasika Dugal added, "I am delighted that Lootcase has brought some cheer to people's lives in these gloomy times. Comedy is tough to do, but when a joke lands, there is nothing better than that. The audience seems to have noted and enjoyed not just the laugh out loud moments but also the smaller ones we managed to sneak in, not knowing if anyone would notice or not. People seem to be responding to all of it. That has been such a joy."

Lootcase is a roaring entertainer that revolves around a common man whose life changes overnight when he finds a red suitcase filled with money. What follows is a roller coaster of unexpected twists and turns.