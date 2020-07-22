Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Malang also starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani, where the audience lauded the actor for his intense character and performance. Giving things a spin, Kunal is now gearing up for his upcoming comedy titled Lootcase which is all set to release soon.

In an interview with a leading daily, Kunal shedded some light on how the industry makes you feel like an insider and outsider. "You are made to feel like an insider and the most loved person, if your films are doing well. However, when your films are not doing well, even a so called insider might tell you, 'I suddenly feel like an outsider as the love and affection is not the same anymore," he said.

Adding more about how a change is needed in the system, Kunal added, "Having said that the industry is not like a movie where we can say that, 'Yeh villain hai, isko hate denge to industry saaf ho jaayegi' It's not a one man show, but a system. The system needs to be modified and is not going to change overnight."

Kunal Kemmu has been in the industry from the age of seven and has delivered stellar performances with a spectacular work graph. All of his characters have resonated well and have struck the right chord with his viewers. From a romantic hero to a dark character, Kunal has always moulded himself into something new and different with every project.

Kunal's upcoming project Lootcase will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. The story revolves around Nandan Kumar, a middle class family man who finds a suitcase with Rs 10 crore in a lonely desolate market on his way back from his night shift. However, the dark past of the suitcase catches up and what happens next? Does he fight or take the survival flight? is for the viewers to know.

Lootcase has a stellar star cast which includes Kunal Kemmu in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. The comedy-drama is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions. The film is all set to release on July 31, 2020.