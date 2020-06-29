Monday's big announcement by a streaming platform has come as a major disappointment for Kunal Kemmu who has now taken a dig at Bollywood which is still influenced by star power.

On June 29 afternoon, a virtual event was organised with the participation of Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Varun Dhawan. The event was held to announce the projects that will directly go for OTT release.

Seven films are scheduled for OTT release, however, Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu didn't receive an invitation to represent their respective projects.

While Vidyut has expressed his disappointment on Twitter, Kunal Kemmu too has taken a dig at Bollywood's discriminatory announcement.

"Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai (You don't need to demand respect and love, you need to earn it. You don't become a smaller person if anyone doesn't wishes to give you some. Just give us an equal share of land to play with, even we are capable of making that long jump)," Kunal Kemmu tweeted in Hindi.

Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase will now see a direct OTT release on the popular streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Lootcase is a laughter ride about a middle-aged family man who comes across a suitcase full of money. It will see Kunal Kemmu in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions.