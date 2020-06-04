Popular Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, who stepped into Bollywood as a child actor, is known for his roles in the films Raja Hindustani (1996), Zakhm (1998), Kalyug (2005), Traffic Signal (2007), Dhol, Golmaal, 99 (2009), Go Goa Gone (2013) and Kalank (2019), Malang (film) (2019) and many more. After entertaining the audience in films, he made his mark in digital space with Abhay two years ago. Currently like all of us, he is also enjoying his lockdown down with his family

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Kunal Kemmu spoke at length about kick-starting the shoot for his web series Abhay 2, whether he will opt for a pay cut and how he is spending his lockdown time with his family.

Excerpts from the interview:

On spending his lockdown days

I have set a routine so that I don't get lazy when the work begins. To be honest, I am actually missing work, going out to the gym and other regular activities. But these are small issues are nothing as compared to what we are hearing and seeing on the news. I really wish everyone is safe and sound and we overcome this battle. Most of my time is spent in cooking and doing regular home chores. In fact, I went for a walk for a few minutes last evening but it started raining. So just waiting for things to resume soon. In fact, I have lost the count of what day it is today (laughs).

On spending time with his daughter Inaaya

I am taking online guitar classes now. All three of us, Innaya, Soha and me we spend a lot of time together. Inaaya has her online classes she and she is busy in painting and drawing that's how we are being each other period mist the lockdown.

On taking pay cuts

Everyone is in this together and we are all facing. I know pay cuts will be happening and this is the part of the current scenario, we are all in this. I am also ready to take it. It is just that I am against people taken undue advantage of the same. Till the situation gets back to normal and I don't start shooting I can't say how much per cent of cut will everyone have to bear. As of now everything that is said is verbal and we have no clue when the shoot will resume.

On what will he start shooting for once the lockdown is lifted