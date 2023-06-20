As the world celebrates International Yoga Day on June 21, the ancient practice of Yoga allows us to reconnect with our inner selves and find solace. Yoga, which originated in ancient India, has become a global phenomenon, attracting millions of seekers seeking balance and harmony. It is not an exercise routine, but encompasses a holistic approach to well-being, combining physical postures, breath control, meditation, and ethical principles to create a profound transformation within oneself.

As India is hosting the G20 Presidency this year, the theme for International Yoga Day is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the world is one family and Yoga is an apt medium to bring the world closer and together. Whether you seek strength and flexibility, stress relief, improved focus, or a deeper connection with your inner self, Yoga provides an all-encompassing framework to embark on this transformative journey.

In this digital age, it is impossible to stay without our screens. But here's a way to use your smartphones to further your yoga and meditation game and it is through apps. If you own an iPhone and Apple Watch, here are a set of apps to help you fulfil your health goals.

Prayoga

Prayoga is an app that simplifies learning Yoga. The app attempts to bring yoga lessons directly to the iPhone and Apple Watch. Prayoga utilises watchOS and iOS technologies, and on the watch they provide a unique experience. The app guides users to perform asana's through audio streamed on the watch. ML and vision-based body tracking on Prayoga tracks up to 17 joints in the body to evaluate an Asana as it is being performed and gives real-time feedback on corrections in form.

cult.fit

Cult.fit is a health and fitness app that takes a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being. The app makes workouts fun, mental fitness easy with yoga & meditation, and medical & lifestyle care hassle-free. Every workout or fitness session with cult.fit is designed to meet specific goals - be it weight loss, cardiovascular endurance, strength, stamina, or more. You need not be a regular gym-goer, and still be able to start your fitness journey with cult.fit.

Asana Rebel

From losing weight to building strength, from high-intensity workouts to moving meditations: Asana Rebel is tailored to fit every goal into your lifestyle. Asana Rebel helps you reach all your health and fitness goals and empower you to get in shape, feel better, and stay inspired day after day.

Urban: Sleep and Meditation

UrbanYogi offers short guided meditations, daily motivation, sleep hypnosis and personal well-being coaching by world-renowned experts, personalised for the way users live their life. The app helps users feel less stressed, get better sleep and saves mindful minutes to the Apple health app. Apart from health and relaxation tutorials it has coaching content, motivation talks and streak tracking.

Calm

Calm is one of the best apps out there for Sleep, Meditation and Relaxation. Its users can join millions experiencing better sleep, lower stress, and less anxiety with our guided meditations, Sleep Stories, breathing programs, stretching exercises, and relaxing music. The app has 100+ exclusive Sleep Stories for adults and children alike, featuring well-known talent such as Stephen Fry, Matthew McConaughey, Leona Lewis, and Jerome Flynn.

Headspace

This apps wants users to stress less, sleep soundly, and get happier. Headspace is everyday mindfulness and meditation, so you can make mindfulness a daily habit and be kind to your mind. With this app you can learn how to relax, manage stress, find your focus, and release tension in both the mind and body. Get guided meditations, courses, and mindfulness exercises on subjects like stress, general anxiety, worry, building resilience, and more topics for any moment.

FaceYogi

FaceYogi is a personalised beautification face exercise app designed to give users a perfect visage by offering specially tailored face yoga courses. FaceYogi will gives users a detailed and personalised face exercise courses recommendation according to their facial skin issues. Their smart coach system can generate a special 7-day face fitness program with your given information to offer you a naturally lifted, toned, healthier and fresh look. FaceYogi's Facial Diary motivates you to monitor your skin condition after training. FaceYogi's incentive system encourages users to keep practicing every day and offers you a sense of satisfaction by visual progress record.