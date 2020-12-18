Twitter shared its revamped verification policy a week after it announced its plans to verify users in 2021. The company in the blog said that the verification process would begin in January 2021. Twitter will start accepting requests from users for verification three years after it discontinued the process.
The blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be authentic, notable, and active.
The six types of account that Twitter would start assigning blue badge to are:
- Government, Companies
- Brands and Non- Profit Organizations
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Activists, Organizers, and Other Influential Individuals
Ineligible accounts
Certain accounts are ineligible for the blue badge, regardless of the above criteria, including:
- Parody, newsfeed, commentary, and fan accounts;
- Pets and fictional characters, unless directly affiliated with a verified Company, Brand, or Organization, or with a verified entertainment production, as described above;
- Accounts engaged in severe violations of our Platform manipulation and spam policy, such as the buying and selling of followers and engagement; and
- Accounts of individuals or groups associated with the coordinated harmful activity, or hateful content as defined in Twitter's Ads Policies, or that have been found to have committed gross human rights violations by an international court/tribunal, or a fact-finding mission or commission of inquiry authorized by an international organization, may be ineligible for verification – even if their activity on Twitter doesn't violate the Twitter Rules.
Loss of verified status
In accordance with the Twitter Terms of Service, Twitter may remove the blue verified badge and verified status of a Twitter account at any time and without notice.
You may lose your badge if you change your account name (@handle), if your account becomes inactive or incomplete, or if you are no longer in the position you initially were verified for – such as an elected government official who leaves office – and you do not otherwise meet our criteria for verification.
We may also remove the blue badge from accounts that are found to be in severe or repeated violation of the Twitter Rules. This includes:
- Impersonation or Intentionally misleading people on Twitter by changing your display name or bio.
- Severe violations that result in immediate account suspension.
- Repeat violations in Tweets, including but not limited to:
- Hateful conduct
- Abusive behavior
- Glorification of violence
- Civic integrity policy
- Private information policy
- Platform manipulation and spam policy
Removal of the badge based on repeated violations will be assessed on a case-by-case basis and is not automatic.
Please note, we may suspend accounts that use imagery of, or similar to, the verification badge in a manner that may mislead the public about the account's verification status.