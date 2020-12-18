Twitter shared its revamped verification policy a week after it announced its plans to verify users in 2021. The company in the blog said that the verification process would begin in January 2021. Twitter will start accepting requests from users for verification three years after it discontinued the process.

The blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be authentic, notable, and active.

The six types of account that Twitter would start assigning blue badge to are:

Government, Companies

Brands and Non- Profit Organizations

News

Entertainment

Sports

Activists, Organizers, and Other Influential Individuals

Ineligible accounts

Certain accounts are ineligible for the blue badge, regardless of the above criteria, including:

Parody, newsfeed, commentary, and fan accounts;

Pets and fictional characters, unless directly affiliated with a verified Company, Brand, or Organization, or with a verified entertainment production, as described above;

Accounts engaged in severe violations of our Platform manipulation and spam policy, such as the buying and selling of followers and engagement; and

Accounts of individuals or groups associated with the coordinated harmful activity, or hateful content as defined in Twitter's Ads Policies, or that have been found to have committed gross human rights violations by an international court/tribunal, or a fact-finding mission or commission of inquiry authorized by an international organization, may be ineligible for verification – even if their activity on Twitter doesn't violate the Twitter Rules.

Loss of verified status

In accordance with the Twitter Terms of Service, Twitter may remove the blue verified badge and verified status of a Twitter account at any time and without notice.

You may lose your badge if you change your account name (@handle), if your account becomes inactive or incomplete, or if you are no longer in the position you initially were verified for – such as an elected government official who leaves office – and you do not otherwise meet our criteria for verification.

We may also remove the blue badge from accounts that are found to be in severe or repeated violation of the Twitter Rules. This includes: