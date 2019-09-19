Superstar Mahesh Babu has shared some throwback pictures featuring him with sound recordist Nagara Ramu and those Instagram photos are testament for his humbleness and down-to-earth nature.

Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting his upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. During leisure hour, the superstar took to his Instagram account to share some throwback pictures featuring with Nagara Ramu on the sets of Anna Thammudu, Dookudu, Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Mahesh also wrote, "Introducing... My sound recordist Nagara Ramu, as we all fondly call him who's been with me since my very first film!!! He has never seen another set except mine Respect and love for always being there for me... with meThrowback to some wonderful memories from the locations of Anna Thammudu, Dookudu, Maharshi & #SarileruNeekevvaru! #ThrowbackThursday #Nostalgia."

Prince is known for his cool, calm and gentleman behavior. We have hardly had any reports of Mahesh Babu throwing tantrums on the sets. Rather we have heard a lot about how he treats his co-artistes and technicians. Now, the actor sharing through throwback pictures of his associate is another proof for his humble nature.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action comedy film, which is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Ramabrahmam Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu have jointed produced the movie under their banners AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations and GMB Entertainments.

The owner of AK Entertainments tweeted, "Some ask why he is called a SUPERSTAR.. Or why are people madly in love with him.. Because we really adore him for the individual he is! True hero on & off screen. Cheers to the humbleness and your BOND! @urstrulymahesh #SarileruNeekevvaru."