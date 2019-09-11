Actress Vijayashanthi, who is making a comeback to the big screen after 13 long years, is said to be playing a professor in Mahesh Babu and Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Nekevaru. She was last seen in Nayudamma, which released in 2006. The actress has completed shooting for the first schedule of the film and is currently on a break before the second schedule goes on floors. In an interview given to a leading news portal, the actress went down the memory lane and has shared her experience of going back to the sets after such a long long time.

Vijayashanti is known as Lady Amitabh and having her on board is Sarileru Nekevaru's fortune. This 53-year-old actress is always a superstar and her die-hard fans are waiting to watch her on the silver screen once again after a long time. Though she has got many offers earlier, she chose to be part of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

After going back to sets, Vijayashanthi says she is feeling like the first day of school. She said she felt nervous and it was an unfamiliar feeling for her. The actress said, "A lot about the industry has changed in this gap and I feel like a kid now. After Nayudamma, I entered politics and got busy. Anil Ravipudi offered me a film few years ago, but I had to say no to him. But this time, after elections, I had some free time and when Anil came to me with Sarileru Nekevaru's script, I thought it was an apt film for me to re-enter films."

Since some time, there has been a rumour that the versatile actress has accepted a role in Rajamouli's RRR too. But the actress has cleared the air on these rumours and said that it is false news. She said that he hasn't accepted any other offers. "I don't know how whether I will be part of any other film or not. Because o am not going to take a break from politics. That will continue, and there's no guarantee that I am going to accept films in the future," she said.