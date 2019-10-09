Hrithik Roshan's super macho character in the movie War has been extremely liked by the audience. His character of Kabir in the film impressed all with good looks as well as robust nature.

While the movie War has been running successfully at the box office, Hrithik has been sharing some of the stills from the film, describing inner details of his character. The actor has shared a number of stills from War, displaying some of the most impactful scenes of Kabir.

Not just stills, Hrithik also described the mind-set of his character at that very moment and what the scene exactly implies. Those who have already watched the movie would recall the stunning scenes by seeing the stills, and others would be more curious to watch War.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War also features Tiger Shroff as the other lead. Vaani Kapoor plays the female lead in the film. Although she has limited screen time in the film, Vaani's character is quite significant for the plot.

Hrithik and Tiger are two of the best action stars of Bollywood, and their fighting scenes in the movie raised the bar of action films in the industry. The movie is blessed with some high-octane action stunts, beautiful visuals and interesting twists that make it an entertaining watch.

With a first day box office collection of Rs 53 crore at the domestic market, War became the highest Bollywood opening day grosser of all time. Earlier, it was Thugs of Hindostan that held the record. It crossed Rs 200 crore mark in just seven days of its release. Considering its current pace, War is expected to go a long way before reaching its lifetime collection.

Check the moving stills from War that Hrithik posted on Instagram: