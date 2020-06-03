No doubt, 'Hera Pheri' is one of the cult classic franchises of Indian cinema. Filled with a lot of humorous tales and entertaining storyline with epic comedy scenes, Hera Pheri stands at the top of the Indian comedy movies list.

The chemistry between the trio of lead actors Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Sunil Shetty) and Babu Rao (Paresh Rawal) added a lot more to the film. Paresh Rawal, in particular, has made the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, aka Babu Bhaiya, immortal.

His comic timing, acting and brilliant persona are what elevates the Hera Pheri franchise apart from all other comedy movies throughout the rich history of Bollywood. The scenes involving the three verbal fights to the impromptu song and dance or just engaging in some fun banter is the life of the film.

Such has been the craze behind Hera Pheri, that it's become a meme template for social media enthusiasts. Given the massive influence of the film in pop culture, here are some of the classic dialogues from the movie which when converted into memes will surely tickle your funny bones hard.

1) Merko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai!

2) Ye Baburao ka style hai!

3) Devi ka prasad mandir me milta hai, garage mein nahin!

4) Khopdi tod sale ka!

5) Agar subah subah sandas jaana hai, toh singer banna padega!

6) Utha le re baba, that le, merko nahi re, in don't ko!

7) Dekh ke number dial kar!

8) Mein Machli ko mast tel me fry karke kha gaya!

9) Uske dekhne se pehle hi Maine dhoti pehen liya!

10) Tere kutte ke tukde karke teri poti ko khila dunga!

Meanwhile, work is underway for Hera Pheri 3 with the film scheduled to be helmed by Indra Kumar, and the film will go reportedly release in 2021.