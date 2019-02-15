The art of cinema is deception, and filmmakers always try to create a sense of make-belief in the minds of the audience using fictional elements. However, in order to obtain fictional elements, story writers and directors often grab inspirations from real life, and they often craft themes based on what people have seen or experienced. When it comes to crime thrillers, filmmakers all across the world have used plots of real-life murder cases to make their movies.

Here, we present you the list of five Indian movies that are inspired from real-life homicides. It should be noted that the real stories behind these murder cases are more gruesome, and it will make you a psyche without doubt.

Oru CBI Diary Kurippu

When it comes to films inspired by a real-life murder case, Mammootty's 1988 mystery film 'Oru CBI Diary Kurippu' garners the prime spot. In this film, Mammootty played the role of Sethuramayyar, a CBI officer from Delhi. The movie dealt with the murder mystery of Omana John Thomas played by Lissy.

Interestingly, the modus operandi of the murder was inspired by the notorious Polakkulam case which happened in Kerala. In Polakkulam case, a hotel employee was brutally murdered and dropped from the terrace of a building to make it look like a suicide. It should be also noted that the investigation officers made use of a humanoid dummy in Kerala for the first time to solve this murder mystery.

Rakta Charitra

Ram Gopal Varma's 'Rakta Charitra' starring Vivek Oberoi and Suriya in the lead roles was based on the life and death of Paritala Ravindra, a factionist turned politician from Andhra Pradesh.

In the movie, Vivek Oberoi played the role of Kattula Pratap Ravi, inspired from the real-life character of Paritala Ravindra. The film which was released in two parts showcased the ups and downs in his life and finally ended with his death.

Dark Chocolate

'Dark Chocolate' directed by Agnidev Chatterjee is based on the notorious Sheena Bora murder case. In the movie, Mahima Chaudhary played the role of Ishani Banerjee, a character based on media baron Indrani Mukherjee. Riya Sen portrayed the role of Rina Bardhan, inspired by the life of Sheena Bora.

When it comes to the murder case, Sheena Bora was an executive working for Mumbai Metro who suddenly went missing. Upon investigation, three years after, police finally arrested Indrani, and they found the most shocking secret -- Sheena Bora was actually Indrani's daughter.

Crime File

Another Malayalam movie which falls in this list of movies inspired from real-life murder case is 'Crime File'. The film which stars Suresh Gopi in the lead role showcased the notorious murder case of Sister Abhaya. Sangeetha played the role of Sister Amala, a character based on Abhaya.

During the shooting of the movie, the film received severe opposition from Catholic organizations, and it apparently compelled director K Madhu to change the climax of the film.

Shootout at Lokhandwala

Apoorva Lakhia's 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' is not based on a single killing, but based on multiple encounters conducted by the Mumbai Police. Loaded with an ensemble star cast, the film starred Sanjay Dutt, Vivek Oberoi, Sunil Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor, and Arbaaz Khan in lead roles.

The film showcased an encounter conducted under the leadership of Inspector Aftab Ahmed Khan (Sanjay Dutt) to take down Maya Dolas and Dilip Buwa who worked in the Mumbai underworld.