The Bollywood industry is one of the richest industries in the world. The celebrities live a luxurious life - be it designer dresses, expensive cars or extravaganza trips - but the biggest plush possession that marks their status and successful career is owning a private jet.

Many of the leading Bollywood stars are proud owners of private jets that they use to conveniently and luxurious travel from one city or country to another. Take a look at some of the Bollywood stars who travel in their own private jets:

Shah Rukh Khan: The King of Bollywood makes it to the top of the list. SRK surely knew how to travel in style and to protect his family, he and his kids prefer travelling via private jets.

Amitabh Bachchan: The megastar of Bollywood, who is quite active on social media, have many a time posted pictures of him relaxing on his own private jet. He uses his private jet to travel with his family for vacations as well.

Salman Khan: Salman travels in his private jet to juggle between shoots and promotions and also uses it for family vacations.

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra: Businessman Kundra lives a pretty lavish life and he and his wife Shilpa often fly off for luxurious vacations abroad on their private jets.

Priyanka Chopra:Priyanka has made a name for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood industries. She bought a private jet for herself a few years ago and is often seen travelling with family and friends.

Hrithik Roshan: The Greek God of Bollywood often travels to places in his private jet. He bought the chartered plane during the filming of Jodha Akbar.

Akshay Kumar: Known for his punctuality, the Khiladi star travels via his private jet in order to save time.

Ajay Devgn: Ajay, who charges around Rs 20-25 crore for a movie, is reportedly the first Bollywood star to own a six-seater jet.

Anil Kapoor: Anil uses his private jet to travel between different countries. He often flies along with his family and co-stars.

Saif Ali Khan: The Nawab of Pataudi is a proud owner of a private jet, which he reportedly bought in 2010. Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan use their jet for luxuriously vacations abroad.

Sunny Leone: Although not a big star, Sunny, who once struggled to own a house in Mumbai, has earned herself enough to enjoy the luxury of a private jet in a short period of time. She often post pictures of her and husband Daniel Weber travelling via their jet.