'Toca Life World' app from Swedish app development studio Toca Boca has become the iPhone 'App of the Year' while LumaFusion from US-based developer LumaTouch is the iPad App of the Year, Apple announced on Thursday.

Ten years after its App Store debut, Toca Life World is masterfully iterating on the art of play and self-expression for kids.

"The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year - sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

"From self-taught indie coders to inspiring leaders building global businesses, these standout developers innovated with Apple technology, with many helping to foster the profound sense of togetherness we needed this year," he said in a statement.

Apple App Store Awards 2021

The App Store Awards honour the best apps and games at the end of each year.

The developers behind DAZN (Apple TV App of the Year) guided local sport culture into the global spotlight for everyone to enjoy, while Carrot Weather (Apple Watch App of the Year) brought its best-in-class meteorological forecasts - and the witty character behind it - to users' wrists.

"LumaFusion made video editing faster, less intimidating, and more portable for creators at every level, and Craft creatively enabled efficiency and artistry through a notebook with seemingly limitless capabilities," Apple said.

The incredible graphics and rich storylines woven into "League of Legends: Wild Rift," (iPhone Game of the Year from Riot Games) "MARVEL Future Revolution," "Myst," "Space Marshals 3," and Apple Arcade's "Fantasian" transported players of all ages into immersive gaming experiences

Apple also recognised Trend of the Year and the top trend of 2021 was "Connection."

"Among Us!" from developer Innersloth and Bumble app were among the trends of the year.

Top apps, games in India

Check out the list below for top apps and games in India.

Top Free iPhone Apps

WhatsApp Messenger YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Instagram Facebook Google Pay: Save, Pay, Manage Snapchat Amazon India - Shop and Pay PhonePe: Recharge & Investment Google Chrome Gmail - Email by Google

Top Paid iPhone Apps

DSLR Camera Vehicle Registration Info Forest - Your Focus Motivation Sticker Babai: Telugu Stickers Aadhaar Card QR Scanner Procreate Pocket AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch Money Manager (+PC Editing) TouchRetouch Govt Guide - PAN Card, Aadhaar

Top Free iPhone Games

Ludo King BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Garena Free Fire - Booyah Day Subway Surfers Candy Crush Saga Call of Duty®: Mobile 8 Ball Pool™ Water Sort Puzzle Among Us! Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D

Top Paid iPhone Games

Hitman Sniper Minecraft Monopoly Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas RFS - Real Flight Simulator Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Heads Up! Plague Inc. Assassin's Creed Identity Ski Safari 2

Top Free iPad Apps

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream ZOOM Cloud Meetings Google Chrome Amazon Prime Video Hotstar- Movies & Live Cricket Netflix Gmail - Email by Google Google Meet Telegram Messenger Amazon India - Shop and Pay

Top Paid iPad Apps

Procreate GoodNotes 5 Notability Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad LumaFusion Duet Display Affinity Designer Forest - Your Focus Motivation Affinity Photo Amaziograph

Top Free iPad Games

Ludo King Among Us! Call of Duty®: Mobile BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Garena Free Fire - Booyah Day Subway Surfers Asphalt 9: Legends Roblox Project Makeover Candy Crush Saga

Top Paid iPad Games

Minecraft Hitman Sniper Monopoly Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas RFS - Real Flight Simulator Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Plague Inc. Infinite Flight Simulator Assassin's Creed Identity Need for Speed™ Most Wanted

Top Arcade Games

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition Sonic Racing Skate City Cut the Rope Remastered Oceanhorn 2 Samurai Jack Angry Birds Reloaded Sneaky Sasquatch Ballistic Baseball The Pathless

(With additional inputs from IANS)