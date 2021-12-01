Apple has announced the winners of the third annual Apple Music Awards, which recognise "the best artists of 2021 and their influence on global culture."

Apple has named The Weeknd as Global Artist of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo as the Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Rodrigo also bagged the Album of the Year award for her debut album, "SOUR," and Single of the Year for "drivers license."

The Apple Music Awards honour achievements in music across five distinct categories -- "Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Top Song of the Year, and Top Album of the Year -- and winners are chosen through a process that reflects both Apple Music's editorial perspective and what customers around the world are listening to the most.

"The past 12 months have proved to be a remarkable year for music, and we're thrilled to honour the artists who are shaping culture and connecting with fans around the world on Apple Music," Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats said in a statement.

"This year we're also recognising more regional artists, showing the world the impact of extraordinary talented musicians who are making waves globally."

This year, the Apple Music Awards will introduce a new category of awards for Regional Artist of the Year, recognising artists from five countries and regions: Africa, France, Germany, Japan, and Russia. The Regional Artist of the Year awards recognise artists who made the greatest impact culturally and on the charts in their respective countries and regions.

The Apple Music Awards celebration kicks off on December 7, with interviews, original content, and more all streaming worldwide on Apple Music and the Apple TV app.

Apple Music top charts

Apple has revealed the biggest tracks of the year and top tracks that made it to users' playlists. Apple has jolted down various categories and popular tracks in them.

Chart Toppers

Top Streamed Song of 2021: Dynamite - BTS Top Read Lyrics: drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo Top Streamed Workout Song: Head & Heart (feat. MNEK) [Tiësto Remix] - Joel Corry Top Shazamed Song: Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf

"This year we witnessed 6 out of the Top 10 and 56 out of the Top 100 being Indian songs indicating growing popularity of local content amongst our listeners. In a year which didn't have many big releases 26 songs in the Top 100 are under the Bollywood label and 16 songs fall under the Punjabi label," Apple said.

Here are the top 10 picks based on Indians' listening habits, right from the tracks to artists and more.

Top 10 Songs

AP Dhillon, Gminxr, Gurinder Gill & Shinda Kahlon - Brown Munde Jasleen Royal & B. Praak - Ranjha (From Shershaah) The Weeknd - Blinding Lights Pritam & Arijit Singh - Aabaad Barbaad (From Ludo) AP Dhillon, Shinda Kahlon, Gurinder Gill & Gminxr - Insane The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - STAY Justin Bieber - Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON) Dua Lipa - Levitating (feat. DaBaby) Tanishk Bagchi, Jubin Nautiyal & Asees Kaur - Raataan Lambiyan Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao & Vishal & Shekhar - Ghungroo (From War)

Top 10 Albums

Kabir Singh (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Sachet-Parampara, Vishal Mishra, Mithoon, Akhil Sachdeva & Amaal Mallik Moosetape - Sidhu Moose Wala After Hours - The Weeknd G.O.A.T. - Diljit Dosanjh Justice - Justin Bieber Shershaah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Tanishk Bagchi, B. Praak, Jasleen Royal, Javed Mohsin & Vikram Montrose Rockstar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - A. R. Rahman Starboy - The Weeknd Not by Chance - AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill & Money Musik ÷ (Deluxe) - Ed Sheeran

Top 10 Artists