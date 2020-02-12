As we enter the new decade, Valentine's Day has to be even more special. Love is an emotion that we all love to express and in spite of us entering the new decade, the basic ethos of love hasn't changed for us.

This day of love is a wonderful opportunity to share Valentine's Day quotes and messages with all the people you truly care about.

Even better, send your Valentine's Day message with a dozen red roses to show your affection.

Use these quotes on Valentine's Day to convey the right sentiment in a heartfelt Valentine's Day message.

You can even choose the tone, whether it's humorous or happy. If none of these love quotes speaks to you, perhaps these romantic quotes will help you find the truest words.

Since nothing says "I love you" like gifts of chocolate and lines from classic literature, you might discover your inner muse reading love quotes from books.

A cute Valentine's quote is one way to make your sweetheart's day. For many thinking of creative and cute messages can be a difficult task, however, there's no need to fear!

We've sourced some awesome quotes from some of the greatest minds of romance, perfect for expressing your feelings this Valentine's Day!