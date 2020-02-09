It's that time of the year again when each lover finds their feet sinking even deeper as each second goes by! Yes, it's Valentine's day in less than a week, the best time to surprise or pamper your pamper and relive your meet-cute. And even though, there's almost no time left, many Romeos or Juliets are still mulling over the perfect gift.

Of course, the task is nothing less than scaling the Himalayas, but if you are among those still hunting how to make your 'the one's day worth remembering, we've got you covered! Here are some incredible ideas to make your day. From last-moment shoppers to homebodies, this classic list of new-age and relevant Valentine's gift will surely add up to your gala time.

What's say about healthy? A Fitbit!

It's 21st-century pals and you've got to stay with contemporary times and hence, a Fitbit can turn out to be the perfect thing that brings a smile to your partner's face.

Say it with a massage gun!

What better way to confess your love than taking care of their post work stress? A massage gun can no way go wrong when they return after a long tiring day at office.

Self-heating coffee mug to refresh them!

Coffee can never go out of fashion. So, rather overloading your love with those old boring chocolates, gift them a self-heating mug for their stressful moments.

Air pods

Whether a hardcore music fan or not, these small buds can never go wrong for they turn out to be the best companion for every mood.

Personalised grooming kit

Despite the gender, each human needs grooming and what better way of showing that you care than gifting your 'one' a personalized grooming kit. Know your partner's preferences and needs, and head to the market!

Enough said about the unconventional ways of surprising your partner. If you and your better half are those old is gold kind of a person, then these ideas will never let you down.

Cook at home

Yes! Male or female both love attention and food. As legend has it that the best way to win someone's heart is cooking them good food, then bring out your apron, a recipe book and head to the kitchen right away.

Decorate your abode

Now, this can include every small thing including scented candles to heart-shaped chocolates, new clothes, everything you might have thought of!

Take them out

Take a day off and head to the movies, coffee, and dinner! A perfect Valentine's eve, isn't it?

With so many items now on your list, we hope that you have the best eve of all time this Valentine's day.