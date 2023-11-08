Nia Sharma has always been at the target of trolls. From what she says to how she dresses up, everything gets scrutinised and how! Instead of focusing on the power house of a talent that she is, a section on the internet is always motivated to put her down. Amid all this, a video of Nia Sharma has taken over social media.

Reactions on Nia's post

Nia has shared a photo dump from the 154th floor of Burj Khalifa. Nia can be seen wearing a beautiful mint green coloured low cut gown. The flowy gown and Nia's open hair seem straight out of a Bollywood movie. But, not everyone was impressed. "Use bra," wrote a user. "You are disgraceful," another user commented. "There's no shame left," a social media user commented.

"You wear really bad clothes," another social media user wrote. "you are soo beautiful and one of the top actress...but it's better to keep the competition between the beautiness and talent....not to be showing the too much part of yur body type.... God has made soo beautiful and soo attractive..... soo it's to keep the some beautifully and private....and express yourself to be on the basis of talent and beautiness," a comment read.

How Nia deals with trolls

Nia Sharma had once revealed that she blocks the negative users who comment on her body. She had said that she is open to positive criticism, but body shaming is something she doesn't let go easily. "The negative comments are equally welcome, but the shitty comments like they talk about your body or they slut shame you that is a wrong thing. It is for them to understand that you are shaming the people who belong to the same nation and the basic education brings that sense and if they don't the best thing is to block them," Sharma had said in an interview.