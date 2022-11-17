Nia Sharma is one of the most talented and unfiltered actresses of the country today. From her superb acting chops, phenomenal dancing skills to unabashedly honest statements; everything grabs headlines. And rightly so! One of the most sought after actresses of the small screen, Nia often grabs the spotlight for doing things without the fear of any judgement.

The controversial cake

And the Naagin actress' "pen*s shaped birthday cake" was one such instance. Nia rang in her 30th birthday with style and sass. Sharma received warm wishes from each and every section of the society on her "dirty 30" birthday. However, netizens couldn't digest it when Nia started sharing videos and pictures from her birthday celebrations.

It so happened that out of the many cakes she was made to cut, one was of the shape of a penis. And what followed was a lot of trolling and slamming the actress. Netizens used terms like "vulgar" and "cheap" for the actress. However, Sharma shot back in style with another video. And it was her caption that seemed to have packed a punch for the haters.

Nia wrote, "Whacky weird or whatever. Keep Calm and Move on." Nia Sharma had been rated as the third sexiest woman in the list of top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list, a couple of years back. Nia often gets ridiculed and slammed for her sartorial choices.

Nia on her style

"TV stars don't know how to dress up and they have to hire a stylist. This is true to a great extent. That's why I go out of my way to experiment. Sometimes I hit the bullseye, sometimes I miss. I am really conscious about what I wear and how I look. I am glad that media has acknowledged this. Over the years, I have really groomed myself," she said in an interview.