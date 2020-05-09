Nia Sharma, one of the sexiest women in Asia, never fails to raise the temperature with her sensuous pictures on Instagram. Her sexy curves and flawless skin make fans go weak on their knees.

The Naagin 4 star, who is quite active on Instagram, recently revealed her beauty secret with her approximately four million followers. She firmly believes that by following these two simple steps, one can make oneself look beautiful.

Well, the sexy lady surely has a point and her post must surely have made her fans ponder and feel good about their inner beauty. Check out the post below:

Actress misses her holidays abroad during lockdown

Meanwhile, Nia, who was missing having fun outdoor just like others due to the lockdown, had shared an old picture of hers relaxing by the pool while holding a glass of wine in her hand, recently. She captioned the image as, "That's how my quarantine time looks like.. 'In my head' !! "

Nia's sensuous photoshoot

A few weeks ago, the Jamai Raja actress left the internet buzzing with her sensuous photoshoot. In the pictures shared on Instagram, Nia can be seen unbuttoning her shirt and teasing her assets like never before.

Nia's cryptic post creates frenzy on the internet

In March, Nia had created a frenzy on social media with her cryptic post that made everyone wonder whether she was preparing herself before her wedding. "You all better discuss AC temperatures before getting married," Nia wrote in her Instagram post labelling it as 'important things'.