Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy said that there should be a Hindu Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir. He added, "If the PDP has a Hindu or a Sikh member we can make that member the Chief Minister. The tradition imposed by Jawaharlal Nehru that there would only be a Muslim Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir will not be tolerated".
There should be a Hindu CM in J&K: Subramanian Swamy
