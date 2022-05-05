Ajay Devgn has finally spilled the beans on his equation with Shah Rukh Khan. There has been a lot said and written about SRK and Devgn's rivalry and equation. The two superstars of the 90s started around the same time and continue to enjoy massive fan following and box office hits. However, ever since Kajol's fall out with Karan Johar once, a lot has been said about the alleged friction between Khan and Devgn.

Ajay spills the beans

Now, putting an end to all those rumours, Ajay has revealed that all the contemporaries are there whenever another one is in problem. "The six-seven of us, who were from the 90's generation who started practically together or maybe one or two years here and there, we share a great rapport. We all support each other. I mean whatever the media can write about some issues with me or Shah Rukh Khan or something else, they are not there," Ajay said.

All is well

"We speak over the phone, we are all fine. Whenever one has a problem, the other is standing by. We trust each other, we believe in each other, that if somebody says 'we are there with you' it means they are going to be there. So we have never had a problem ever," he further told India Today.

Devgn went on to add that sometimes the fan groups collide on social media with each other and that gives the impression that there is something wrong between the actors too. "Sometimes what happens is they are (news of celebrity feuds) also created. Not just by the media, but sometimes by fanatic fans, who we don't have control on. So, when they start fighting with each other, people think two actors are fighting and so that is a perception that goes out," he concluded.