Human beings have been trying to decode the mystery of death ever since the day the species achieved consciousness. Citing religious textbooks, and near-death experience (NDE) testimonials, spiritualists claim that life after death is real, and humans will continue their journey in a different realm after death. Near-death experience survivors who have reached the brink of death often claim to have seen bright light and tunnels during dying moments. Despite all these claims, modern medical experts strongly assure that afterlife is not real, and human life will end forever when the brain stops functioning.

Physicist answers questions about the afterlife

Popular particle physicist Brian Cox believes that there is no measurable evidence that substantiates the fact that there could be a life after death. The popstar-turned-scientist recently appeared in a podcast with Joe Rogan and discussed the idea of human beings having souls.

According to Cox, there is no observable force (soul) that interacts with the human body at the subatomic level. Cox revealed that if such a force exists, it could have reacted strongly with the particles with which the human body is made of.

"So, here is my arm. It is made of electrons and protons and neutrons. If I have a soul in there, something we don't understand but it's a different kind of energy or whatever it is we don't have in physics at the moment. It interacts with matter because I'm moving my hand around. So whatever it is, it is something that interacts very strongly with matter," said Cox, Express.co.uk reports.

The possibility of the fifth force of nature

According to Cox, scientists from various parts of the globe have conducted several experiments to detect the fifth force of nature, but have not succeeded in finding one. In the same manner, the existence of human soul can be ruled out on the most fundamental level as there is no proof or sign.

"If you want to suggest there's something else that interacts with matter strongly, then I would say that it's ruled out. I would go as far as to say it is ruled out by experiments. Or at least it is extremely subtle and you would have to jump through a lot of hoops to come up with a theory of some stuff that we wouldn't have seen when we've observed how matter interacts," added Cox.

However, a section of other experts including Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia believes that humans might have a non-physical part. Recently, Greyson revealed that near-death experiences have changed people's attitudes, beliefs, and values.