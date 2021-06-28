Human beings have been trying to unveil the mysteries surrounding death for hundreds of thousands of years. Even though modern medical science considers death the end of human life, spiritualists have a completely different story to tell. Quoting religious textbooks, these spiritualists claim that human life is not just confined to the physical world, and every one of us will continue the journey in a different realm after taking the last breath. To substantiate these claims, spiritualists often cite near-death experience (NDE) testimonials shared by people who have apparently reached the verge of death. And now, one such testimonial has gone viral on online spaces, and it has made several people believe that life after death could be real.

The mindblowing NDE of Anouk

The testimonial that has now emerged as the debating topic among spiritualists and medical experts is shared by a woman named Anouk. In the testimonial shared on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website, Anouk claims to have reached the verge of death where she saw bright light and beings made of light.

"The light was rapidly approaching me, through this dark and infinite space, and I understood that this light was two beings coming for me. Two beautiful beings made of light, I couldn't see their faces, there was only light. They seemed almost surprised to find me there, I felt like I shouldn't have been there. I felt them to be so beautiful and powerful; compared to them, I felt small, weak, lame, and pathetic. I would have given anything to be like them and felt so far removed from them, in every way, like a mouse next to an elephant," wrote Anouk on the NDERF website.

The beings apparently asked Anouk whether she wished to go back to the material world. As Anouk expressed her wish to return, the beings allowed her to go back.

"I think they then showed me the future and gave me a choice: stay or go. Certainly, it was with immense joy that I chose to return. I remember there was something glorious about being on earth. I wasn't doing it just for myself, but for everyone. That idea instantly and happily brought me back to earth," added Anouk.

Death: The unending mysteries

According to medical experts, the near-death experience testimonial shared by Anouk cannot be considered as proof of life after death. Medical experts assure that human life will end when the brain stops functioning. However, during life-threatening events, the human brain will face a shortage of oxygen supply, and at this time, the brain will adopt a survival trick which is resulting in these visual hallucinations.

But Dr. Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia strongly believes that human beings have a non-physical part. Recently, Greyson claimed that near-death experiences had changed the attitude of several people, as it used to transform their values, beliefs, and behavior.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.