It wouldn't be wrong to say that the 80s would always be remembered for being the most popular generation of all. The films, the heroines, the dance moves, the hairstyles; everything about the celluloid in the 80s was epic. And these actresses are a living testimony of that. From Juhi Chawla to Madhuri Dixit, let's take a look at actresses who made their debuts in the 80s and their massive transformation over the years.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit made her debut opposite Bengali actor Tapas Pal in Abodh. The film revolved around a young girl, trying to come to terms with her marriage and intimacy expected in a marital relationship.

Tina Munim

Tina Munim's debut, Karz, became one of the most talked about films of that year. The film starred Rishi Kapoor and Simi Garewal too. Tina was nominated for the Filmfare awards that year.

Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh made her big-bang debut opposite Sunny Deol in Betaab and made the entire nation go weak in their knees with her unconventional looks and brilliant acting.

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla made her debut opposite Aamir Khan in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and stole everyone's heart with the honesty and simplicity with which she portrayed the character of a naïve girl in-love.

Pooja Bhatt

Another actress who became an overnight sensation and remained so for a long period was Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Pooja Bhatt. Pooja made her debut opposite Anupam Kher in Daddy.

Rati Agnihotri, Padmini Kolhapure, Meenakshi Seshadri are some other actresses who made their debut the same year.