Mouni Roy has always been a popular face since the beginning. She began her acting career with the popular tv show, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and after years of hard work she has become a Bollywood celebrity now. One can say that she has had a very successful career.

After conquering the television industry, now the actress is successfully carving a niche for herself in Bollywood. She has been going on and on, giving consecutive superhit shows and movies. But, if you have been following the actress since the beginning of her career, then you may know that over the years, she has drastically transformed herself.

From a small-town girl into a superstar actress

Mouni comes from a small town called Cooch Behar in West Bengal. She was a dusky girl in her late teens and after finishing her school she headed Delhi to pursue a career in Mass Communication, and in no time the young girl found herself in Mumbai to chase her starry dreams.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The Bengali Beauty made her on-screen debut with Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' in 2007 wherein she played the role of Krishna Tulsi.

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev

Miss Roy nailed the role of Sati from Devon Ke Dev Mahadev which was her first solo show, after which she got a lot of limelight. She got a lot of appreciation for this role and she truly looked amazing in the character as if it was just made for her.

Naagin

After featuring in some other daily soaps and reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa', Mouni got her biggest break which drastically changed her career. Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show 'Naagin' was a turning point for her. Mouni's mindblowing performance as 'Shivanya/Shivangi' earned her a lot of appreciation and became a reason for the show's amazing TRP.

Bollywood Debut

The 34-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut with Reema Kagti's 'Gold' alongside Akshay Kumar. The movie was released in 2018 and was a blockbuster project. Akshay and Mouni's amazing chemistry was liked a lot, by their fans.

Transformation

Mouni Roy has well and truly come a long way, particularly in the way of her looks. From thin eyebrows to fuller lips, to her curvy figure, her transformation has been spectacular. She is alleged to have gone under the knife to reshape her nose and lips, however, Mouni has time and again, denied such claims.

On the work front, Mouni was past seen in Mikhil Musale's 'Made In China' along with Rajkummar Rao. The actress will be next seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amitabh Bachchan in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra' which is slated to hit the theatres next year. Mouni will be seen playing the role of a villain in Brahmastra.