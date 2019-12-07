Mouni Roy, the TV-turned-Bollywood actress, never fails to surprise her fans with her stylish avatar. The actress' is a true fashionista and her Instagram account is proof enough. Mouni surely knows how to keep the Internet buzzing and her latest Instagram post has left fans crazy.

In the picture, the Gold actress looks ravishing as she dons a nude flowy dress and carries it with great elan. She let her dress do all the talking by keeping makeup to the minimal and sporting wavy hairdo. She completed her look with a pair of golden heels and a bracelet. Outfit designed by Rhea Pillai Rastogi, Mouni surely looks breathtaking in the images.

Mouni's dating rumour

A few months ago, rumour had it that the actress was in love. She was said to be allegedly dating a Dubai based banker named Suraj Nambiar. In fact, the Gold actress had celebrated her birthday with Nambiar in Thailand. The dating rumour started doing the rounds when Mouni's friend Roopali Kadyan posted a picture of the two on social media only to delete it immediately. The Brahmastra actress, however, denied the dating rumour and claimed Nambiar to be just a 'friend'.

Mouni's controversy

Mouni was in news for the wrong reasons when she stepped out for the special screening of Bharat movie in an unusually fuller lip. The diva faced the wrath of online users for allegedly going under the knife yet again. In the past, there have been several reports about Mouni surgically enhancing her lips but the actress had categorically denied the reports.

Mouni's professional life

On the professional front, Mouni was recently seen in Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao. She also has a big-ticket Brahmastra produced by Dharma Production that has an ensemble cast, including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Mouni is also set to make her web series debut with Ekta Kapoor's Mehrunisa.