Let's take a look at the celebs inside the Bigg Boss 13 house this year and how they have transformed over the years.

Mahira Sharma: Not just the people outside, even the contestants inside the house feel that Mahira looks the most beautiful without makeup. And we couldn't agree more. The young starlet, who hails from Kashmir, has her fashion game on point in the house. From traditional to contemporary, Sharma knows how to rock any outfit like a pro.

Rashami Desai: Rashami, who was also a part of the Bhojpuri film industry once, is making heads turn with her stylish avatar inside the house. In both her shows which gained huge fan following, Dil Se Dil Tak and Uttaran, Rashami had wowed her fans with her traditional avatar. Hence, her modern and glamorous avatar inside the Bigg Boss house has been loved by one and all.

Sidharth Shukla: There's no denying the fact that Sidharth Shukla looked as dapper back then as he does now. Sidharth, who gained popularity with shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, has also been a part of several Bollywood films. And, is currently, the most dashing man in the house.

Koena Mitra: Koena, who was evicted last week, is most popularly known as the Saki Saki girl. Koena's dance in the film is still remembered as one of her finest performances. The actress underwent nose surgery which didn't go as planned but, the diva has never tried to shy away from talking about it. "This is the worst-kept story of our industry. Many have done it and many do it, but no one talks about it, as if it's a crime or a sin. It's a part of my story, so I didn't mind talking about it. I gave statements and that's why yeh peecha nahi chhodta. Even though it's been eight-nine years since, people don't stop asking me about it," she had told TOI in an interview.

Daljeet Kaur: Daljeet Kaur underwent a massive transformation after ending her marriage and parting ways with her husband, Shaleen Bhanot. Daljeet completely transformed herself and underwent a weight loss of 25 kgs. Talking about her makeover, Daljeet said, "I thought now was the time to get back in shape and I started working towards it. I feel when people are offering me work, they should do it willingly and it should not be under any pressure. Earlier, I couldn't do it as I needed money to join a gym and work on myself. But after I started working again, I could afford it."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Devoleena, popularly known as 'Gopi Bahu' has also emerged as a headturned inside the house with her chic look.