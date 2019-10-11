Let' take a look at some of the biggest controversies Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has been embroiled in.

B grade Bhojpuri film: Rashami Desai started her career in the Bojpuri film industry at a young age. Needless to say, the actress was often made the object of voyeurism and exhibitionism. Rashami starred in many B-grade Bhojpuri films before she bagged a good role in Pari Hoon Main and Shhh... Koi Hai.

Abusive relationship and ugly divorce: Rashami Desai's divorce with Uttaran co-actor Nandish Sandhu was an ugly episode of mudslinging. Both of them accused each other of being too possessive and abusive. While there are many celebs who continue to be friendly with their exes, Rashami and Nandish don't even see eye-to-eye.

"I've never had the need to ask him if any rumour about him is true, neither do I need to know. But to point fingers at me and claiming you did everything to save it-I'm sorry, my relationship was always abusive! I've not been staying with him for more than 3 years now, and there are so many things I could've revealed about him if I wanted to," Rashami had told MissMalini.com.

Nandish, on the other hand, said, "It's normal to have problems in every relationship and that needn't be blown out of proportion. But calling the marriage 'abusive' is too strong a statement. Does she even understand what it means? Abuse can be physical, verbal, mental or sexual. I want her to specify the nature. I have never raised my hand on her. Even I have gone through mental torture like her. I didn't work for a year due to the stress caused by our relationship."

Fight with Varsha: TV actor Varsha Bhagwani had filed a case against actor Mrunal Jain (with whom she had a passionate affair) of trying to get intimate with her forcefully. It was then that Mrunal's rakhi sister, Rashami Desai had called up Varsha's mother and shouted at her. Varsha, in an interview with Spotboye had said, "She defended Mrunal to the hilt. She told my mother 'Aap ki beti doodh peeti bachchi hai kya?' Varsha revealed that listening to Rashami's outburst her mother started crying and gave the phone to her. Varsha elaborated, "I gave Rashami a piece of her mind. I was not going to allow any s**t being spoken about me. I have maintained that Mrunal was at fault and I shall continue to do so."

Fling with Sidharth Shukla: Rashami Desai and her now Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla were rumoured to be dating during the show – Dil Se Dil Tak. Though the duo never admitted to it their camaraderie during the first few days inside the Bigg Boss house revealed it all. Rashami has clarified that they used to be good friends but also used to have a fight over their strong opinions.