Dekh Bhai Dekh is one among the latest shows to join Ramayan and BR Chopra's Mahabharat to be re-telecast on Doordarshan as the country observes complete lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The iconic comedy show is being telecast from April 1 at 6 pm daily at DD National.

Dekh Bhai Dekh features Shekhar Suman alongside Farida Jalal, Sushma Seth, Navin Nischol, Urvashi Dholakia, Bhavana Balsavar and Deven Bhojani in key roles.

Produced by Jaya Bachchan under the banner of Saraswati Audio Visuals Pvt Ltd (later merged with husband and actor Amitabh Bachchan's Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited), Dekh Bhai Dekh first started airing in 1993 and narrated the tale of three generations of Divan family, who lived together in Mumbai.

As fans watch the re-run episodes, take a look at how the cast has transformed over the years.

Shekhar Suman as Sameer:

Sameer was the younger son of the family and was quite a favourite among the kids. After the show, Shekhar Suman went on to become a household name with his chat show Movers and Shakers. He had also been part of several TV shows and films.

Bhavana Balsavar as Sunita:

The younger daughter-in-law of the family, Sunita was a writer and a loving member of the family. Last seen in Belan Wali Bahu, Bhavana is reportedly actively involved in theatre.

Farida Jalal as Suhasini:

Suhasini, the elder daughter-in-law of the family, was caring, loving and self-dependant lady. Post the show, Farida Jalal portrayed some pivotal roles in films like Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Kabi Khushi Kabhi Gham among others.

Deven Bhojani as Kareemal:

Kareemal was the stay-at-home servant and was the go-to-person for family members as he had wicked solutions to any problem. Deven, who is also a writer-director, was last seen in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2.

Sushma Seth played Sarla:

The real boss of the family, Sarla was a social activist and a role model for other family members. Post the show, Sushma had been part of several TV show and movies.

Vishal Singh as Sanjay (Sanju):

Sanjay, fondly called as Sanju, was a fun loving boy. He is currently seen playing Naitik in hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Natasha Singha as Kirti:

Natasha played the bubbly teenager Kirti, who shared a friendly relationship with her mother and was loved by her grandparents. Kirti was always at loggerheads with her brother Sanju.

Urvashi Dholakia as Shilpa:

Dekh Bhai Dekh was one of Urvashi's first acting projects and was seen playing Sanju's girlfriend Shilpa. A demanding girlfriend Shilpa, however, shared a warm equation with the other family members. Urvashi went on to play many roles on television, the most popular being Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was also the winner of Bigg Boss 6.