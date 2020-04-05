The lockdown means no production of new shows or episodes. Channels have now begun playing reruns of some of the most popular television back in the day. With Doordarshan airing Ramayan, which has garnered the highest rating so far, other channels are following suit.

Star Bharat announced that it will be replaying Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi starting April 6th. These two gained huge popularity and following when they originally aired. With some of the most iconic comedy, these serials will surely drive the lockdown blues away.

Television in India has taken a trip down memory lane this lockdown. With the pandemic as production came to a halt and shoots also stopped, it was the perfect window of opportunity to revisit some old favourites.

DD recently announced some daily soaps that were a huge hit when they first aired. The audiences were looking forward to reliving the nostalgia. With shows like Ramayan, other channels are looking to reignite the past as well.

Star Bharat announced that Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi will return to TV sets on 6th April. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is undoubtedly one of the best serials Indian TV has seen, with the skillful comedy and its quirky characters like Rosesh and skilled actors like Rathna Pathak Shah and Satish Shah. It aired in 2004, and has gained cult-following over the years. The show tried to make a comeback on Hotstar recently, but the makers couldn't recreate the magic. However, the show remains one of the popular favourites that can be watched as many times and still retain its originality and novelty.

Another show that saw this kind of public adoration was Khichdi which featured Supriya Pathak as the iconic Hansa. The 2002 comedy was another show about an eccentric family with even more eccentric members. Despite the show getting its own movie spin-offs, it was the serial that acquired a lasting place in the hearts of the audience. Surely, having these two shows back on TV sets will bring smiles to the audience's faces.