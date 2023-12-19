Amid the outrage over being replaced as the captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma was spotted with wife, Ritika Sajdeh attending daughter's annual day function. Rohit and Ritika seemed lost in their own thoughts and sad as they attended the event. Netizens were quick to point out how they seemed utterly devastated and weren't focusing on daughter's performance.

Ritika and Rohit's body language

"Picture of Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh from yesterday's function. They are completely broken," wrote a user. "Rohit sharma and ritika completely broken in yesterday daughter 's school function RIP MUMBAI INDIANS Why they sacked Rohit ,worst franchise ever , don't give respect to Rohit sharma," another user commented.

It was just a few days back that the announcement of Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians shook the entire nation. Rohit's contribution to MI ever since he has been the captain is not hidden from anyone. Amid all this, his sudden replacement has not only shocked cricket lovers across the globe but even the players all across.

What MI said

The Mumbai Indians management called replacing Hardik Pandya as the Captain a part of their future planning and thanked Rohit Sharma for his captaincy since 2013. "We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary," the statement read.

"His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL," the official statement of Mumbai Indians read. There have been reports that Hardik Pandya agreed to come back to MI only on the condition of captaincy. On the other hand, some reports have said that Rohit Sharma was aware of the development all along.

AB de Velliers weighs in

"I don't think it is a bad move for Mumbai Indians. (it's) something new. Rohit has had fantastic success over the years, winning a lot of trophies. Maybe being the captain for India puts a lot of pressure on him as well. Now it's maybe just time for him to settle a bit and play and enjoy the game and give the pressure to someone else," AB de Villiers backed MI's decision and said that maybe even Rohit wanted to let someone else be under pressure and wanted to just play and enjoy the sport.