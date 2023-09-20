Not just the film industry, many Indian cricket players were also seen at the Ganpati utsav hosted by the Ambani family. Cricketers like Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ishaan Kishan and legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan were also spotted at the festivities. Shahid Kapoor, who made a solo entry without Mira and his kids; handled an awkward moment at the Ambani event quite maturely.

What went down

It so happened that Shahid Kapoor was posing for his photo-op when Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan started posing behind him. It was only when Shahid turned back to look at them that they realised it was Shahid posing ahead of them. Hardik and Krunal came to meet the Kabir Singh star. It was then that Shahid moved towards a corner and asked them to pose for the photo-op.

Reactions

After a little cajoling, the Pandya brothers posed and then Shahid came back to pose again. Netizens are hailing Kapoor for handling the situation so maturely and also slammed the Pandya brothers for their arrogance.

"Shahid is so decent and well mannered," wrote one user.

"Handled awkward situation maturely," wrote another user.

"They are all looking like chhapris in front of Shahid," a social media user wrote.

"Full of arrogance these brothers," another social media user commented.

"Shahid is ageing in reverse," was one more comment on the picture.

"Shahid Anil Kapoor 2.0 banega ..jb ye dada Nana bn jayega tb b aise hi dikhega (Shahid will look the same even when he becomes grandfather)," was one more of the comments.

"Hardik ko laga har koi hoga ag bad ma reaction (Hardik's reaction changed when he saw him)," another one of the comments read.