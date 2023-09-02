Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor attended his stepbrother Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa's wedding reception along with his wife Mira Kapoor. Ruhaan's mom and actress Supriya Pathak, his father Pankaj Kapur, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Naseeruddin Shah also attended the reception.

While Ruhaan Kapoor wore a black tuxedo carrying white piping, Manukriti Pahwa opted for a bridal gown.

Shahid and Mira Rajut at Ruhaan Kapoor's wedding reception

Pankaj Kapur wore a black suit. Supriya Pathak was dressed in a bright purple outfit for the occasion as she greeted the paparazzi. Ratna Pathak Shah wore a yellow outfit as she attended the wedding bash with her husband Naseeruddin Shah and sons Imaad and Vivaan.

Mira and Shahid looked stunning as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Shahid channels his Kabir Singh avatar; and loses his calm at paparazzi during photo-ops

During the photo-ops, the paparazzi started screaming for Shahid and Mira's pictures, although Shahid and Mira were posing for the paps, the media kept shouting and yelling, and after a few minutes, Shahid lost his calm and shouted at the paparazzi.

The video of Shahid reprimanding the paps has gone viral.

In the video, the Kabir Singh actor is heard saying, "Chilla kyu rahe ho? Mein yahi khada hu na" (Why are you shouting? I'm right here.)

He said,"Relax karo, jabh mei gaadi mein chala jaonga tabh chilana" (Relax, shout when I get into my car). Next to shahid, you can see, see Mira and her mother, Bela Rajput.

Netizens also reacted to Shahid's clip.

Netizens came in support of Shahid and slammed the media for always harassing actors and invading their personal space.

A user wrote, "They r still laughing .. seriously! He is right his wife and mother in law is standing right there ,media must respect his space ... clearly he is not liking it ! Well done shahid because the paparazzi's in India definitely dont know how to behave and maintain a decorum."

Another mentioned, "Its not heated chit chat , shahid just showed the mirror to these stalker camera person n tried to teach them some manners. Hope they learn something from this n feel sorry for their conduct."

The third reported, "In media walo ki self-respect mar gayi hai." (They have no self-respect left.)

Earlier this week, Shahid Kapoor had posted pictures from wedding festivities in the family and captioned the post, "Dad always says ghar pe Shaadi hogi to pag paega na (If there's a wedding at home, you need to tie turban)."

Work front

Shahid was last seen in Bloody Daddy, he will be seen next in an untitled romantic film with Kriti Sanon. It will also feature Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the romance drama is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

The movie will hit the big screen on December 7, 2023.